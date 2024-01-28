Filmfare Awards 2024 Live: Host Karan Johar arrives at venue, Varun, Kareena prep for dance performances

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Filmfare Awards 2024 Live: Watch the 69th Filmfare Awards live streaming here

Filmfare Awards Live: The 69th Filmfare Awards will begin soon in Gujarat's Gandhi Nagar. Host Karan Johar has arrived at the venue. He will be hosting the Filmfare Awards 2024 along with Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurrana. Several celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among several others will also be performing a the big event. Tripti Dimrii will also mark her Filmfare dance debut today.

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have also reached Gujarat to attend this star-studded event. For the unversed, the much-awaited nomination list for the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards was announced lately. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is leading the nomination list with 19 nods. Shah Rukh Khan, who had one of the best years of his career in 2023, bagged two nominations under the Best Actor category.

