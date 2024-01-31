Fighter box office report: Hrithik Roshan-starrer inches closer to cross Rs 150 cr after Day 6

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A still from Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's film Fighter is Bollywood's first big release of 2024. The film released on January 25, 2024, enjoyed the extended weekend due to the Republic Day holiday last Friday. However, on its First Monday, Fighter witnessed a huge drop and minted just Rs 8 crore nett at the box office. The film is now inching closer to cross the Rs 150 crore in its first week, as there are no big releases this week. As per sacnilk, Fighter collected Rs 7.75 crore on Tuesday, taking the total nett collections in India to Rs 134.25 crore.

Check out day-wise collection of Fighter:

Day 1 (Thursday) - Rs 22.5 crore

Day 2 (Friday) - Rs 39.5 crore

Day 3 (Saturday) - Rs 27.5 crore

Day 4 (Sunday) - Rs 29 crore

Day 5 (Monday) - Rs 8 crore

Day 6 (Tuesday) - Rs 7.75 crore

Total Rs 134.25 crore

Fighter Movie Review

In his review for the Hrithik Roshan-starrer India TV journalist Aseem Sharma wrote, ''On the acting front, all the stars aced their job but got less time. Overall, a good watch for only those who love films on nationalism. If you are expecting anything outstanding from the film, you will be disappointed for sure as the storyline of 'Fighter' revolves majorly around real-life incidents like the Pulwama attack of 2019.''

About the film

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in important roles. Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor plays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky.