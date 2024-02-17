Fans compare Saiee, Guru Randhawa's Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay's couple to Vikrant Massey's 12 Fail, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Fans compare Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaye couple to 12th Fail

Saiee M Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa's Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay directed by G Ashok and produced by Amit Bhatia and Laveena Bhatia of Mach Films has been receiving great feedback from the audience, industry, as well as critics. While the film is loved for being a family entertainer that makes you laugh out loud, fans have also been pointing out another highlight that makes them love the movie.

Netizens have hailed Guru Randhawa's character for being a green flag in the film. Yes, in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, Guru's character is seen supporting Saiee in achieving her dreams and having her back throughout in becoming an IAS officer. Many fans have gone ahead pointing out this similarity between this on-screen couple with that of the movie 12th fail. Many say that just as the girl supported Vikrant Massey's character in becoming an IAS officer, Guru does the same for Saiee in the film. And this particular aspect of Guru Randhawa's role is receiving shoutouts on social media big time.

During the trailer launch in Mumbai, both the actors talked about their film and its experience. Guru Randhawa said that the team has done their bit in the film. He also added that this movie has all superstars, but the audience has to make the film a mega superstar. "The film is about a common man and their life, so we want you all to see the movie and support it," said the debutant.

On the other hand, Saiee said that the Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay crew has been the kindest, sweetest, and the most fun that she’s ever worked with and that reflects on screen. "It’s been a great experience, the entire filming and I’m so glad that it has turned out so well," said the Dabangg 3 actor.

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay marks Guru Randhawa's acting debut. Along with Saiee M Manjrekar, Anupam Kher and Ila Arun are also seen in this Amit Bhatia production. Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay hit the theaters on February 16th, 2024.

