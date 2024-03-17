Ed Sheeran, Armaan Malik do the iconic pose of Shah Rukh Khan together | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik

Ed Sheeran is best known for his chart-topping hits and heartfelt lyrics like Shape of You, Photograph, Thinking out Loud, and South of the Border among others. India is one of the countries, in which fans always go gaga for his impeccable singing style. The singer has encaptivated millions of fans with his melodious and soothing voice.

After singing in Punjabi with Diljit Dosanjh, his next surprise was striking the iconic pose of Shah Rukh Khan along with singer Armaan Malik on stage. The video of the duo went viral within no time. Fans flooded the comment section and went bonkers seeing the duo doing this pose very confidently and gracefully. Users commented on several heart and fire emojis together.

Ed not only sang the song 'Lover' with Diljit but also played the guitar. Indian fans and celebrities are quite impressed after seeing the American singer singing a Punjabi song. In the video, Diljit can be seen wearing a red turban with a black and golden outfit. Whereas, Ed was wearing a black T-shirt and denim.

After arriving in Mumabi, the singer spread joy with his presence in Mumbai. Ed Sheeran visited school to spend quality time with them and even sang songs. He took to social media to share an adorable video. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, "Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too !" Fans loved the video and his adorable interaction with the school kids.

Born into an artistic family, Ed Sheeran's interest in music began at the age of eleven. During his school days, he began writing songs, forming tunes and even sang for the local church choir as well. After moving to London, he started playing at small venues and busking.

