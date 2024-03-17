Did Kareena Kapoor Khan just confirm that she'll feature opposite Yash in Toxic?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE In a recent Live chat session on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor mentioned featuring in a South movie soon

It is rumored that Kareena Kapoor Khan might join Yash in his upcoming film 'Toxic'. This film will also mark her possible debut in Kannada cinema. Yash, announced the project last year and unveiled its title on December 23. Details on the star cast of the film have been kept under wraps for a very long time. However, Kareena's recent comment has fueled speculation about her inclusion in the film.

Kareena mentioned 'big-budget South film' in a recent chat

Kareena Kapoor expressed her excitement while interacting with a fan on social media. She opened up about her first attempt in a big-budget South film. This video of Kareena Kapoor is trending on social media. In the clip, Kareena Kapoor is seen saying, 'Now, as I said, I can do a very big South film. Now it's like all of India, so I don't know where I will be shooting, but I am excited to tell all my fans. This will be the first time I will do this.' Due to this statement of Kareena Kapoor, fans are speculating that she will be seen with Yash in his upcoming film Toxic.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, 'She is doing big films like Toxic and Singham and also content-driven films like Jaane Jaan, Crew, The Buckingham Murders.' One person wrote, 'She will do her first Pan India film with Yash at the age of 42.' However, this news is yet to be officially confirmed by the makers or the cast of the film.

Before Kareena, these actors were considered for the role

Before Kareena Kapoor's name surfaced, there were speculations about the names of other actresses like Sai Pallavi and Raashi Khanna for the lead role in Yash's film. However, Kareena's possible participation has increased the excitement among fans. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy with her upcoming projects, including Crew, in which she will be seen alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's film Singham Again with Ajay Devgn.

