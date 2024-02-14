'Dying to work with him': Anees Bazmee on Akshay Kumar's absence in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will ho on floors in March this year.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, one of the most successful franchise in the horror comedy genre, is returning with its third installment soon. For the upcoming chapter in the series, 'OG Manjulika' Vidya Balan is returning in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer. Soon after Vidya's return was announced by Kartik, fans started demanding the return of Akshay Kumar as well, who headlined the first chapter of the franchise. Anees Bazmee, director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, recently opened up on Akshay being part of the upcoming edition and said that he is dying to work with the 'Khiladi' star.

'No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In future, certainly yes,'' the director said in a chat with Zoom.

Talking about Vidya's return to the franchise, he added, ''Look, Vidya had agreed to do a 3-day role in my film Thank You. I remember calling her, and she taking no time to give her nod of consent. I don't know why, but I can never forget that gracious gesture. It all started from there, and here I am today, ready to go on the set.''

In the chat, Anees also revealed the time when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will finally go on floors. ''Well, we definitely start in March, but I haven't finalised the exact date yet,'' he further added.

More deets about Bhool Bhulaiyaa series

The first part in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series was released in 2007 featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in important roles. The film was a huge commercial success.

The second installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa arrived after 15 years in 2022 wherein Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar for the lead role and Tabu and Kiara Advani were seen playing the supporting roles. Bholl Bhulaiyaa 2 also became a massive box office success and was also one of the highest grosser of the year.

