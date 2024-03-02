Dwayne Bravo drops UNSEEN pics with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dwayne Bravo is a former West Indies' cricketer.

Dwayne Bravo, popularly known as DJ Bravo, is currently in Gujarat's Jamnagar and one of the attendees of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The first night of the festivities began on Friday, March 1 and it included a scintillating performance by Rihanna. After the eventful night, DJ Bravo took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures from the celebrations. In his post, he can be seen posing with other attendees of the celebrations, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh.

Check out his post:

''Wedding vibes! Chilling with the big boys! @iamsrk @ranveersingh Bollywood meets Cricket,'' he captioned his post.

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the cricketer shared the image on his Instagram, netizens were quick enough to react to them. One user wrote, ''Champion with king.'' ''Bravo with badshah of Bollywood king khan,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Rolling with the big boys.'' A user jokingly reacted to Ranveer Singh's outfit and wrote, ''Ranveer Singh in proper dress code,'' with laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback as a lead in films after four years gap in 2023. All the three films, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, performed exceptionally well at the box office and were declared mega-blockbusters. The actor has not announced any new projects so far but reportedly he has several films in his kitty.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, reprising his role as Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tiger Shroff. It will hit the big screens on August 15, 2024.

