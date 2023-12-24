Dunki: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's film is based on real-life story?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Dunki is off to a great start at the box office and netizens are loving every bit of the film. The perfect blend of emotions, romance, and struggle have touched the hearts of netizens. With the unique name of Dunki, the audience is curious about what exactly is Dunki and what is the reason behind it to name the film. Let us know a few details about the real story.

Real-life story of Dunki

Dunki has taken inspiration from a village named Dingucha in Gujurat, where there is a population of 3000. Regarding this, around 2800 residents left the country to make a future in the overseas country. The people who wanted to establish themselves overseas had to follow a 'Donkey Route' where they had to cross a borders by an illegal route and that too without a legal visa.

What is Dunki and how has the term Donkey Route been derived?

Dunki is derived from a Punjabi idiom, meaning to move from one place to another. In simple words, when people are sent to another country illegally by stopping in different countries, it is called the donkey route. The meaning of the work Dunki in Punjabi is to go someplace illegally by jumping, leaping, and hopping. This is a dangerous way to reach America, Canada and some European countries, which is also called illegal immigration. Through these routes, people are sent to Canada, America or Europe through illegal routes.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki tells the story of four friends who embark on a journey to follow their dream of moving abroad. The film is based on the illegal migration technique through which thousands of Indians move to another country. Currently, the film is raging at the box office and within three days it has minted Rs 75.32 crore at the box office in India. The much-awaited film of Shah Rukh Khan has become the third blockbuster opener in these countries.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki has a stellar cast including Boman Irani, Tappsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. Presented by GO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon.

