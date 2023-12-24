Salaar Box Office Report: Prabhas' film inches closer to Rs 200 cr mark, earns Rs 90 cr on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

Prabhas' latest offering Salaar Part One: Ceasefire keeps the cash registers ringing on Saturday as well. The film, which opened to Rs 95 crore nett in India has added another Rs 55 crore on its second day. The total nett collection of the Prashanth Neel directorial now stands at Rs 145.70 crore in just two days, as per Sacnilk.com. Salaar is without a shadow of a doubt the best-performing film after several debacles in the recent past.

Salaar Part One: Ceasefire witnessed 34.33 percent occupancy on December 23 for its Hindi version, with a major contribution coming from the night shows. The occupancy percentage for its Hindi version is the lowest for the Prabhas-starrer since it is facing tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan's latest release, Dunki.

As per Sacnilk.com, here are the occupancy levels in theatres for Salaar's Hindi version.

Morning Shows: 19.78 percent

Afternoon Shows: 30.36 percent

Evening Shows: 34.83 percent

Night Shows: 52.33 percent

The Telugu version of the actioner recorded the highest level of occupancy in theatres on its second day.

Also Read: Uorfi Javed hits back at Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan's 'middle class upbringing' statement

About Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

Salaar is directed by KGF writer director Prashant Neel. Stars like Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapati Babu are seen along with the Baahubali fame in the film.

Craze around the film was so high among Prabhas' fans that the Telangana government allowed the early screenings of the film, by approving movie shows as early as 1 am. Not only this, the state government has also allowed the film's makers to hike the ticket fees as well.

Salaar was released worldwide on December 22 in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

Latest Entertainment News