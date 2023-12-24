'Suddenly bulake...', Aishwarya Sharma attacks Isha Malviya after her eviction from Bigg Boss 17

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aishwarya Sharma and Isha Malviya in Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 has been grabbing a lot of attention lately and currently after the major twist, it has created chaos in the Bigg Boss house. In the recent Weekend ka Vaar episode of the reality show Aishwarya Sharma has been evicted. A social media page named biggboss_khabri gave the update that Aishwarya Sharma had been evicted. With this information, fans had mixed reactions to her getting eliminated from the show.

One user wrote, "Thank you so much biggboss. Now it will be calming and fun to watch without any irritating voice". Another wrote, "Neil ko jana chahiye tha at least Aishwarya jhagre to karti they". The third user wrote, "Yaar dono ko jana chahiye tha".

With this unexpected twist happened in the Bigg Boss House, turns out that the captain of the house, Isha Malviya is the main reason for the eviction of Aishwarya's eviction from the reality show. This week's audience has been witnessing several twists and turns and with the latest elimination of Aishwarya Sharma, dynamics in the house are surely going to change. With Neil Bhatt's wife Aishwarya Sharma out of the house, it will be interesting to see what strategy he has in mind to move further in this game.

After Aishwarya's eviction, the contestants left in the house include K-pop sensation Aoora, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Arun Mashetty, Rinku Dhawan, Anurag Dobhal and Samarth Jurel.

