'Disgusting behaviour': Netizens support Saif Ali Khan for SCOLDING paparazzi clicking pics of Jeh

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Devara.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday took out their sons, Taimur and Jeh, for a football game in Mumbai's Bandra area. Soon after the members of the Pataudi family were seen coming out of the ground, paps started clicking their pictures, leading Saif 'miffed'. He stopped for a second and scolded them for clicking their pictures.

In a video shared by paparazzo Varinder Chawla, Saif can be heard saying, ''Ek second bhaisahab, bachche log football khel rahe hain, aap logg isko film event bana do. (Just a second, kids are playing football here and you guys are making it a film event).''

Watch the viral clip:

In the video, Kareena was also seen coming out of the ground and walking towards her car. She even smiled at the cameras and walked with Jeh to the car.

Netizens reaction

Social media users were mostly in support of Saif and called the behaviour of paps 'disgusting'. One user wrote,'' Sahi toh bola his Saif ne jab bachche khelte to paps ki kya zaroorat hai.'' Another one wrote, ''Seriously paparazzi..... U guys are limit.''

A third user commented, ''Disgusting behaviour! Leave children alone.''

This is not the first time Saif lost his cool at paps. A similar incident occurred last year when the shutterbugs insisted on clicking pictures of him and Kareena while they were entering their house. He was heard saying, ''Aisa kariye aap humare bedroom mein aa jaiye (Do one thing, come to our bedroom).''

Saif and Kareena on work front

On one hand, Saif was last seen in Om Raut's directorial, Adipurush, for which the actor, among other cast faced massive backlash for 'disrespecting' Hindu Gods.

He will next be seen in Devara. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the upcoming action will also feature Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Kareena will be seen in the upcoming installment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, Singham Again. She also has Rajesh Krishnan's directorial, The Crew, in her kitty.

Also Read: 'No heavy dresses, no tension': Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's pajama party video goes viral | WATCH