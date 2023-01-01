Did Tripti Dimri confirm dating Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma? Actress shares photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TRIPTI_DIMRI Tripti Dimri's Instagram upload

Qala actress, Tripti Dimri rang in the new year with much positivity and love. The actress took to her Instagram account and reposted a mushy photo with her rumored boyfriend, Karnesh Ssharma. Film producer and Anushka Sharma's brother has produced Tripti's popular films such as 'Bulbul' and 'Qala'. The photo was originally posted by Saurabh Malhotra, who is an associate producer at Karnesh's production house, Clean Slate Filmz.

See the post here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TRIPTI_DIMRITripti Dimri's Instagram post hugging Karnesh Ssharma

Both Tripti and Karnesh have been rumored to be dating for quite some now and this adorable picture in which the duo is seen giving each other a tight hug definitely hints at something brewing. The actress captioned the picture by adding red heart emojis where both of their eyes were closed with arms around each other. The picture is currently going viral on social media, and fans can’t stop speculating over their alleged love affair. Tripti and Karnesh have not yet confirmed their relationship.

Talking about her terms with Karnesh Ssharma, earlier in an interview with ETimes, Tripti opened up about her relationship with Anushka Sharma’s elder brother. She said, “The ship has already sailed is what I can say right now.” Further opening up about her wedding plans, Triptii said, "Not now, I will take some more 7-8 years to get married."Tripti was last seen in the much-acclaimed movie 'Qala', which was bankrolled by Karnesh Ssharma. The actress was praised for her performance in the movie. Qala was released on Netflix on December 1, 2022 and also starred Swastika Mukherjee, and late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan.

Tripti Dimri is one of the rising stars in the Indian film industry. She has proved herself with some amazing performances in films such as Laila Majnu, Bulbul, Qala and so on. She will next be seen in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Rola and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's FIRST look from Animal unleashes his inner beast. Check it out

Also Read: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali aka Sana Saeed gets engaged to boyfriend Csaba Wagner. See mushy video

Latest Entertainment News