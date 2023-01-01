Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali aka Sana Saeed gets engaged to boyfriend Csaba Wagner. See mushy video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANA SAEED Sana Saeed engaged to Csaba Wagner

Actress Sana Saeed, who rose to fame with her role as Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, got engaged to boyfriend Csaba Wagner. Making her fan's New Year special, Sana took to her social media and dropped a glimpse of her proposal in Los Angeles. Csaba can be seen going down on his knees while proposing to the actress. The video also features Sana kissing Csaba after exchanging the ring.

The cutest proposal video has Tailor Swift's 'love story' song. Sana did not write anything in the caption of her post but added a heart, ring and loved emojis. Take a look at her post here:

As soon as she shared the post, several celebrities, including Tanuj Virwani, Parzaan Dastur and others, congratulated the couple. For the unversed, Sana Saeed was seen in movies like Student Of The Year, Fugly and shows like Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Khatra Khatra Khatra among others.

