Did Fighter cost Siddharth Anand Pathaan 2? Filmmaker may not direct Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Pathaan, released in the year 2023, broke many records by earning huge sums at the box office. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also appeared with him in this film. Moreover, Salman Khan also had a powerful cameo in this movie by Yash Raj Films. Fans were very happy to see both the superstars together after years. Now Aditya Chopra is preparing to expand the YRF spy universe with the sequel of the blockbuster hit Pathaan, but there might be a change in it.

Pathaan 2 may not be directed by Siddharth Anand?

The audience liked the action avatar of King Khan in the film Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand. Since the release of the film, fans have been demanding its sequel. Now according to Peeping Moon's report, Aditya Chopra wants to hand over the reins of direction to some other director this time to bring a newness to Pathaan's story. However, the search for the director is still going on and it seems like nothing has been finalised yet.

It is seen that Aditya Chopra likes to change directors in his sequel films. This thing has also been seen in Salman Khan's Tiger franchise. Now the makers' announcement on this is also awaited. In such a situation, Siddharth Anand's path may not be seen directing Shah Rukh in the sequel. This comes as a big blow to the filmmaker after seeing his expectations fail to Fighter too. However, his partnership with Yash Raj Films continues. This time Siddharth has been entrusted with the direction of 'Tiger vs Pathan', in which Salman and Shah Rukh will be seen face to face.

How much business did Pathaan do?

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan did business of more than Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office and more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

