Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Delhi based Rapper MC Kode who went missing after cryptic Insta post hinting at ending life, found in MP

Delhi based rapper MC Kode aka Aditya Tiwari, who went missing from his home, was found in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Wednesday. The Delhi Police traced the 22-year-old rapper a week after he went missing. He had been in the headlines after his old video went viral. The rapper was in the spotlight for the controversial video that showed him uttering filthy abuses and indulging in blatant Hinduphobia.

In the 2016 video, he was seen making controversial remarks about the Mahabharata. He was brutally trolled on social media and called out for the video. On June 3, MC Kode, whose real name is Aditya Tiwari, posted a cryptic note on Instagram, hinting at taking his own life.

MC Kode's post read, "Currently standing at an isolated bridge overlooking the Yamuna river where I could see the waves answering my distress call while giving me much needed perspective. I do not blame anyone for anything but myself. A relief from my own existence is gonna serve as a punishment that the entire country wanted."

His mother, Deepa Tiwari, filed a complaint in South Delhi’s Mehrauli police station on June 4 and a case of kidnapping was registered the next day.

MC Kode has been a popular name among the rappers and has been hosting, participating, and judging rap battles across many states, including Mumbai, Gujarat, Guwahati, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh & Haryana.