'Deep gratitude and respect...': Sidharth Malhotra pens note as Shershaah bags National Award

Sidharth Malhotra's portrayal of Army officer Captain Vikram Batra in the biographical film Shershaah was met with critical acclaim. The film bagged Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards and the actor took to social media to express his gratitude. Sidharth Malhotra shared a post and wrote in the caption, "Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards for #Shershaah...The award received today is a tribute to hard work, determination, and patriotism. Its significance will remain etched in my heart forever. Deep gratitude and respect to my entire team and above all to you for your constant support".

As soon as he shared the post, fans thronged the comment section to congratulate him. One fan wrote, "Congratulations favouriteeeee!! So happy for you. There is a lot more to come". Another wrote, "Congratulations Yeh Dil Maange More". "My handsome Malhotra deserves this award, many more to come...big hug to you..congratulations @sidmalhhotra". Fashion designer Manisha Malhotra reacted to the post with hand and heart emojis.

Shershaah is a film which is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was killed Kargil War. Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal along with Kiara Advani as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. The film received positive reviews from the audience and received several nominations at various award functions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra who began his career as Student of the Year, has established himself as a successful actor in several films including Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, and Hasee Toh Phasee among others. He was last seen in the 2022 film Mission Majnu which also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, and Rajit Kapur among others. Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's action web series titled Indian Police Force for Amazon Prime Video. He will also star in the action film Yodha as well.

