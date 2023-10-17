Leo movie release: Leo movie release: After Madras High Court decision on Vijay starrer, producer S Naga gives

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Thalapathy Vijay in Leo

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is one of the most anticipated Tamil films. As the movie is gearing up for its grand release, back-to-back controversies have been plaguing the film. A Civil City Court in Hyderabad has now issued a restraining order to withhold the release of Leo till October 20. This comes from a petition that raised concerns about the usage of the title Leo in the Telugu version of the film.This unexpected turn of events has taken both fans and film producers by surprise. Now, after the court's order, S. Naga Vamsi, who bought theatrical rights of Leo for the Telugu states released a statement that the film would be released on October 19 as planned.

There was a slight miscommunication. The complainant approached the court directly without consulting us. It was claimed that Leo was already registered somewhere in Vijaywada. We're sorting out the issue in an amicable manner with the complainant because he registered the title and shouldn't be at a loss. Also, a film featuring a star like Vijay can't be stopped at this juncture. If this is resolved, there will be no further impediment to the release of the Telugu version of Leo.

The producer also noted that there has been a good response to the advance bookings in the Telugu states and the film would have a great run in theatres till Dasara.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Leo is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 19. The film's screenplay is co-written by Lokesh, Rathna Kumar, and Dheeraj Vaidy. Leo film marks a reunion between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 film Master. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film. Interestingly, Leo reunites Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay after delivering hits like Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi, and Aathi. Whereas Sanjay Dutt marks his Tamil debut with Leo after he made his Kannada debut with KGF: Chapter 2.

Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra breaks down after Vicky Jain calls her 'casting mistake' during nominations

Also read: Video: Ranbir Kapoor captures the MOMENT Alia Bhatt received National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Latest Entertainment News