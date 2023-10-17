Video: Ranbir Kapoor captures the MOMENT Alia Bhatt received National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Follow us on Image Source : DD NATIONAL Alia Bhatt receives National Award

Over the years, Alia Bhatt established herself as one of the most accomplished actors in Bollywood. From Student of the Year to Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhatt gave several unforgettable performances. On Tuesday, she received a National Award in the Best Actress category for her acting prowess in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

For the event, the actor opted for her ivory-coloured wedding saree and arrived at Vigyan Bhawan with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Videos and photos of Kapoor capturing the moment wherein his wife received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu are now viral. The actor can be seen clicking photos from his mobile phone as Bhatt walked on the stage to receive the award.

Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt called it a 'big moment' of her life as she spoke to media persons after receiving the award. She said, "It is a big moment...I am very grateful."

A picture is also doing rounds on the internet wherein Alia Bhatt can be seen seated with Ranbir Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Waheeda Rehman at Vigyan Bhawan.

About Gangubai Kathiawadi

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi traces the story of Gangubai who was sold off to a brothel by her lover at a young age. The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S Hussain Zaidi. The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, and Indira Tiwari in titular roles.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was also honoured with a National Award in the Best Actress category for her performance in Mimi. She arrived at the event with her parents and looked stunning in a pastel-coloured saree.

