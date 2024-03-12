Critics Choice Awards 2024: Sanjay Mishra, Amruta Subhash bag awards; see complete winner list

The Critics' Choice Awards is back with a bang for its sixth season. The prestigious award function honours the best films, web and short films every year. The award function is being held in Mumbai. Vikrant Massey has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in 12th Fail. He will compete with stars like Manoj Bajpayee and Mammootty in this category. While actresses like Jyotika, Kalki Koechlin, Shefali Shah, and Shahana Goswami have received nominations in the Best Actress (Feature Film) category. Let's take a look at the complete winner list.
Full list of winners for Critics' Choice Awards 2024:
Best Writing ( Short Film)
Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini - Giddh-The Scavenger
Best Cinematography
Jigmet Wangchuk- Last Days of Summer
Best Actor (Short Film)
Sanjay Mishra- Giddha-The Scavenger
Best Actress (Short Film)
Millo Sunka- Nocturnal Burger
Best Director (Short Film)
Reema Maya- Nocturnal Burger
Best Short Film
Nocturnal Burger
Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award
Usha Khanna
Best Supporting Actor (Web Series)
Sidhant Gupta- Jubilee
Best Supporting Actress (Web Series)
Amruta Subhash- Lust Stories S2: The Mirror
Best Actor (Web Series)
Suvinder Vicky- Kohrra
Best Actress (Web Series)
Rajshri Deshpande- Trial By Fire
Best Writing (Web Series)
Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, Sudip Sharma - Kohrra
Best Director (Web Series)
Vikramaditya Motwane- Jubilee
Best Web Series
Kohrra
Gender Sensitivity Award
Fire in the Mountains
Best Cinematography (Feature Film)
Avinash Arun Dhaware- Three of Us
Best Editing (Feature Film)
Abhro Banerjee- Joram
Best Writing (Feature Film)
Devashish Makhija- Joram
Best Supporting Actor (Feature Film)
Jaideep Ahlawat- Jaane Jaan
Best Supporting Actress (Feature Film)
Deepti Naval- Goldfish
Best Actor (Feature Film)
Vikrant Massey- 12th Fail
Best Actress (Feature Film)
Shefali Shah- Three of Us
Best Director (Feature Film)
P.S. Vinothraj- Koozhangal (Pebbles)
Best Feature Film
12th Fail
