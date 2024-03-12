Critics Choice Awards 2024: Sanjay Mishra, Amruta Subhash bag awards; see complete winner list

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanjay Mishra and Amruta Subhash

The Critics' Choice Awards is back with a bang for its sixth season. The prestigious award function honours the best films, web and short films every year. The award function is being held in Mumbai. Vikrant Massey has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in 12th Fail. He will compete with stars like Manoj Bajpayee and Mammootty in this category. While actresses like Jyotika, Kalki Koechlin, Shefali Shah, and Shahana Goswami have received nominations in the Best Actress (Feature Film) category. Let's take a look at the complete winner list.

Full list of winners for Critics' Choice Awards 2024:

Best Writing ( Short Film)

Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini - Giddh-The Scavenger

Best Cinematography

Jigmet Wangchuk- Last Days of Summer

Best Actor (Short Film)

Sanjay Mishra- Giddha-The Scavenger

Best Actress (Short Film)

Millo Sunka- Nocturnal Burger

Best Director (Short Film)

Reema Maya- Nocturnal Burger

Best Short Film

Nocturnal Burger

Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award

Usha Khanna

Best Supporting Actor (Web Series)

Sidhant Gupta- Jubilee

Best Supporting Actress (Web Series)

Amruta Subhash- Lust Stories S2: The Mirror

Best Actor (Web Series)

Suvinder Vicky- Kohrra

Best Actress (Web Series)

Rajshri Deshpande- Trial By Fire

Best Writing (Web Series)

Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, Sudip Sharma - Kohrra

Best Director (Web Series)

Vikramaditya Motwane- Jubilee

Best Web Series

Kohrra

Gender Sensitivity Award

Fire in the Mountains

Best Cinematography (Feature Film)

Avinash Arun Dhaware- Three of Us

Best Editing (Feature Film)

Abhro Banerjee- Joram

Best Writing (Feature Film)

Devashish Makhija- Joram

Best Supporting Actor (Feature Film)

Jaideep Ahlawat- Jaane Jaan

Best Supporting Actress (Feature Film)

Deepti Naval- Goldfish

Best Actor (Feature Film)

Vikrant Massey- 12th Fail

Best Actress (Feature Film)

Shefali Shah- Three of Us

Best Director (Feature Film)

P.S. Vinothraj- Koozhangal (Pebbles)

Best Feature Film

12th Fail

