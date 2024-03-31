Crew Box Office Report: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti starrer refuses to slow on Day 2, know total collection

Follow us on Image Source : X Tabu, Kareena, Kriti starrer's Day 2 collection is out now

Amid several releases like Shaitaan, Madgaon Express, and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Crew has done wonders at the box office. The Kriti Sanon Kareena Kapoor Khan , and Tabu starrer is entertaining the audience in theaters. After achieving a great opening, the crew has made waves in terms of earnings even on the second day of its release. Let us know what has been the latest collection of this film.

Crew passes first Saturday test

When a film is released in theatres, weekends i.e. Saturday and Sunday are very important for its earnings. This becomes more effective in a situation when the film has a good opening weekend. Crew, which earned a bang on the first day of its release, has maintained its excellent momentum on the second day as well and has once again surprised everyone by collecting good on day 2 in India. Based on Sacnilk.com, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti, and Tabu did a good box office collection of around Rs 9.25 crore on the first Saturday. Compared to the first day, an increase was seen on the second day. The film earned Rs 9.6 crores on its second day. It is being told that Crew is a budget film and this earning is considered quite effective for it.

Crew collection

Day 1 - ₹ 9.25 Cr

Day 2 - ₹ 9.6 Cr

Total - ₹ 18.85 Cr

Crew eyes 40 crores

After earning almost Rs 20 crores at the Indian box office in the first two days, the crew will be eyeing to touch the Rs 40 crore mark on the opening weekend. For this film with a funny story, this figure does not seem too difficult at the moment. For the unversed, Crew is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.