Crew Box Office Report: Kriti, Tabu, Kareena starrer crawls to pass Monday test, know total collection here

Box Office Report: Crew crawls to pass Monday test

Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan with the lead pair of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon , is progressing at a decent pace at the box office. After the weekend, the film managed to earn decent money on Monday also. If we look at the figures of the last three days, there is a decline in the numbers but if we look at Monday. Initial figures of Monday's collection are available on the Sacnilk website. According to them, the film collected Rs 4.50 crore on the fourth day. According to reports, The Crew has been released in 2000 theatres. It premiered in more than 1100 places in more than 75 countries.

Crew Box Office Collection Till Date

The budget of the film, covering production costs and advertising expenses, is reportedly around ₹60 crore. Crew earned Rs 8.75 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day (29 February). The Good Friday holiday boosted the film's business. Especially in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata which made a big contribution to the first day's earnings. According to Sacknilk, the film collected Rs 9.25 crore on the first day. After this, the counter closed on Saturday with a collection of Rs 9.75 crore and according to the initial figures given for the third day i.e. Sunday 31st March, the film earned Rs 10.25 crore. On Monday (April 1), it earned Rs 4.50 crore on Monday. In this way, the film has collected Rs 34 crore in four days.

Day 1 - ₹ 9.25 Cr

Day 2 - ₹ 9.75 Cr

Day 3 - ₹ 10.5 Cr

Day 4 - ₹ 4.50 Cr

Total - ₹ 34.00 Cr

What is the story of the crew?