Image Source : TWITTER/KAJOL, NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI #ComeOnNetflix trends on Twitter: Kajol, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anil Kapoor can't contain their excitement

After Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar, OTT giant Netflix is all set to announce something huge on July 16. Reports have it that several Bollywood films and series will be releasing soon on the platform. As per the reports, the tentative list of films includes Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’, Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Torbaaz’, Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam’s ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’, Kiara Advani’s ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’, Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Ludo’, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Raat Akeli Hai’, Parineeti Chopra’s ‘The Girl On The Train’ (pictured), Anurag Kashyap’s next with Alaya F and Anil Kapoor’s ‘Ak vs AK’.

Amid all the hype, several celebrities such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kajol, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anil Kapoor, and several others have dropped huge hints about the upcoming releases on the streaming platform with ##ComeOnNetflix.

"#ComeOnNetflix PLEASE don't make me keep such secrets," wrote Kajol

Janhvi Kapoor’s biopic of air force pilot Gunjan Saxena, titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is all set to release on Netflix. The film, which was made for the big screen, chose the digital route as theatres remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actress also joined the bandwagon and wrote, "Can’t wait to share this very special journey of #GunjanSaxena with all of you#ComeOnNetflix pleeease can we end the suspense."

Nazwazuddin Siddiqui

Anil Kapoor

#ComeOnNetflix bhai, it's time for the battle of the best! 💪 pic.twitter.com/62R2wPNMNj — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 15, 2020

Sanya Malhotra

Bhumi Pednekar

Haha #ComeOnNetflix you've become better than me in keeping secrets! Not fair 🙅‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/vznjGkFb2E — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 15, 2020

