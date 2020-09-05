Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANT___SINGH___RAJPUT CBI team again at Sushant's Bandra home

A team of CBI sleuths again reached the Bandra home of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in connection with the probe into his death, here on Saturday morning.

This time, they were accompanied by the actor's sister Mitu Singh at the Mont Blanc building in Bandra West where Sushant was found dead on June 14.

The development comes a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty, the brother of the deceased actor's ex-girlfriend actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Further details are awaited even as NCB readies to present the arrested duo before a court later in the day.

Meanwhile Showik Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda are expected to be produced before a Mumbai court. They were also taken to a city hospital for a routine medical examination.

As per sources NCB will seek five-day custody of both Samuel and Showik. On the other hand Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned for further questioning soon.

On Friday Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty were arrested after being questioned by the NCB. They have been charged under multiple sections of the anti-narcotics law. This happened after an NCB team, accompanied by cops, raided Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda’s houses. Later, both of them were taken and questioned at the agency's office in the city.

Including Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda the NCB so far has arrested seven people in this case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai and ever since his case has been gathering a lot of attention nationally as well as globally. His death case is now being investigated by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

