CBI questions Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist Susan Walker for first time

The CBI questioned late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist Susan Walker for the first time on Thursday in connection with the film star's

death, an official said.

The probe agency also questioned actress Rhea Chakraborty's father for the third consecutive day, he said.

"Rajput's psychiatrist Susan Walker reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina, where the probe team is stationed, around 1 pm and left the place around 8 pm. She was questioned for the first time," the official said.

According to the official, Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajeet Chakraborty arrived at the guest house around 10. 30 am in a car escorted by a police vehicle.

"It was his third day of questioning, which lasted for around five hours. He left the place around 3. 30 pm," he added.

Rhea Chakraborty and her family members are accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

In the last two days, the 28-year-old actress's father

was questioned for over 18 hours by the CBI.

The actress, who was earlier questioned for around 35

hours over four days, and her brother Showik Chakraborty, who

was also grilled by the CBI, were not questioned on Thursday.

However, the probe team quizzed Rajput's flatmate

Siddharth Pithani and domestic help Deepesh Sawant during the

day, the official said.

After Rajput's demise, the Mumbai Police registered a

case of accidental death and recorded statements of over 50

people.

The late actor's father subsequently filed a police

complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family

of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money.

The Supreme Court last month upheld the transfer of

the FIR lodged in Patna to the CBI.

On Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said

it has arrested two alleged contraband dealers in connection

with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of Rajput's

death.

The role of Rhea Chakraborty's brother and his

purported links with people nabbed by NCB are under the

scanner of the agency and he is expected to be summoned for

questioning soon, officials said.

