BTS Jhope and Suga's solo documentaries to be released in theatres worldwide | TRAILER

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BTS_BIGHIT BTS SOPE: Jhope and Suga to release their solo documentaries in theatres worldwide

BTS members Jhope and Suga shocked fans on May 17, 2023, by releasing a video of the two together in which they announced that both of their documentaries would be shown in theatres all over the world. The solo documentaries SUGA: Road to D-Day and IN THE BOX by j-hope will only be shown in theatres starting on June 17 for a brief time.

Winning over fans with their undeniable chemistry as the adored SOPE couple performs a door-opening act sets the tone for a memorable moment early in the video. The pair exchanges a hearty hi-five as they alternately deliver the announcement, further escalating the enthusiasm among supporters.

JACK IN THE BOX tracks the singer-rapper as he prepares to release his debut solo album Jack In The Box. Viewers will get a close-up look at the artist's creative process as the record is being put together during the entire program. Additionally, fans can take in j-hope's historic 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the Jack In The Box listening party from front-row seats.

The well-known musician set out on a musical trip in SUGA: Road to D-DAY, touring the globe in search of musical inspiration for his most recent solo album, D-DAY. Viewers will witness the celebrity at his most vulnerable throughout the program as he shares his writer's block with other musicians. For the lyrics of several of his most recent songs, he goes deep into his most upsetting recollections. SUGA: Road to D-DAY also features live performances of songs from his album D-DAY.

BTS ARMY from all over the world have gone berserk after this news, one user commented, "Oh wow, I can't wait to see the intense behind-the-scenes action of solo artists sitting alone in a room. Sounds like edge-of-your-seat entertainment!" One other user said, "OUR SOPE TOGETHER AGAIN"

Here are some fan reactions

Latest Entertainment News