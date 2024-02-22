Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare summoned by ED in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik participated in Bigg Boss 16 together.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recently summoned and questioned Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare in an alleged money laundering case. It is related to alleged drug dealer Ali Asghar Shirazi. Now, Shiv and Abdu Rozik have been summoned by ED to provide tesitmony in the case.

As per a report by Free Press Journal, Ali Asghar Shirazi had floated Hustlers' Hospitality Pvt Ltd, which financed several startups including startups of Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. Shiv's food and snack restaurant, Thakare Chai and Snacks and Abdu Rozik's Burgir were involved in it. The company has apparantly made money through narco-funding.

Abdu Rozik has also ventured into the fast food startup with a burger brand Burgiir in partnership with Hospitality Through Hustlers.

As per the portal, both Thakare and Rozik terminated their contracts after learning about Shirazi's reported involvement in narco business.

The portal also stated what Thakare said in his statement. He revealed that he met Krunal Ojha, the director of Hustlers Hospitality, through someone in 2022-23. Krunal offered him a partnership deal for the Thakare Chai and Snacks.

According to the contract, Hustlers Hospitality invested a substantial amount of money in Thakare Chai and Snacks. Thakare told the ED that he had neither met Shirazi nor was aware of his background at the time of getting finance for his start-up. Incidentally, the restaurant was never opened despite hold a press meet to announce its launch.

In 2023, Abdu opened his burger restaurant in Mumbai, the opening ceremony of which was attended by many celebrities including Sonu Sood.

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare were one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Their group Mandali, also including Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan, were among the strongest contestants of the season. Later both Abdu and Shiv also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 together.

Also Read: Shaitaan trailer: Ajay Devgn fights for his daughter from evil R Madhavan in this horror thriller

Also Read: Indrani Mukerjea's docuseries: Bombay High Court orders Netflix to hold special screening for CBI