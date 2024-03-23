Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan's entry as Rooh Baba will be accompanied by 1000 dancers

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is in the headlines for all the right reasons. The actor is currently busy with back-to-back projects. Even before the release of the third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa, there is so much buzz about it, be it the cast or the storyline. The actor is currently shooting for his entry sequence as Rooh Baba with 1000 dancers. This piece of information is now going viral on social media.

According to ViralBhayani, Kartik Aaryan’s electrifying entrance will be packed with 1000 dancers. Fans thronged the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Biggest blockbuster of 2024 loading". Another user wrote, "Bhavya swagat hoga Rooh Baba ka".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in an upcoming project titled Chandu Champion. The film follows the story of a sportsman named Murlikant Petkar. Directed by Kabir Khan, this is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Recently, Kartik extended a warm welcome to Vidya Balan, as he shared a mash-up of the song ‘Ami Je Tomar’ with visuals of the actress dancing to the song from the first installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and that of Kartik from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aryan recently shared another update from his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Animal actress Triptii Dimri is the latest to join the cast of this franchise.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion, Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3. He was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film fared well at the box office.

