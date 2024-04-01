Monday, April 01, 2024
     
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for the second schedule of the film, shares update

Kartik Aaryan shared latest update about his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Instagram. The actor was recently seen in Munich for a football match. Scroll down to know more details.

Snigdha Behera New Delhi Updated on: April 01, 2024 16:00 IST
Kartik Aaryan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is in the headlines for all the right reasons. The actor is currently busy with back-to-back projects. Even before the release of the third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa, there is so much buzz about it, be it the cast or the storyline. Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared the latest update about the film. Kartik Aaryan, who was in Munich over the last few days to attend a football match, shared a photo.

Along with the photo, he wrote in the caption, "Fun Trip khatam Kaam shuru....Shoot begins #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #Schedule2." Fans who are eagerly waiting to see him on big screen again, thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "Waiting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3". Another user wrote, "I liked his energy I liked his passion for films and I liked the fact that he doesn't want to be stuck in one kind of genre he wants to do different kinds of films."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in an upcoming project titled Chandu Champion. The film follows the story of a sportsman named Murlikant Petkar. Directed by Kabir Khan, this is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 14.

Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj are in talks to work together for the first time. Soon after, it was revealed that the film would be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Also, it will go on the floor in the second half of the year 2024. And now, reports are that the film has been titled 'Arjun Ustara' and will be shot extensively overseas in Greece. He was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film fared well at the box office.

