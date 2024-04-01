Parineeti Chopra squashes pregnancy rumours with sarcastic video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Parineeti Chopra is in the headlines for her upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh

There have been speculations about Parineeti Chopra's pregnancy for a long time. The last time the actor made an appearance with her team of Amar Singh Chamkila, she was surrounded by pregnancy questions as Parineeti wore a black kaftan dress. She even took to her Instagram stories to write, "Kaftan dress = pregnancy, oversized shirt = pregnancy, and comfortable Indian kurta = pregnancy." But seems like it didn't make any difference to people bombarding her with the same question. On Monday, the actor took to her Instagram profile again to post a hilarious video.

Parineeti again speaks on pregnancy rumours

Seems like rumors of Parineeti Chopra's pregnancy are still not decreasing. Once again Parineeti has shared a funny post dismissing the news of becoming a mother. The actress has shared a video on social media, in which it is written, "Today I am wearing a full fitted dress, because when I tried the kaftan dress...". After this, headlines regarding Parineeti's pregnancy related to Kaftan dress started flashing.

Parineeti shared the video and wrote, "Entering my fitted clothes era." She can be seen wearing a while coloured suit pant. People are reacting a lot to this video. One user said, "Tell me, now I have to wear clothes according to people's opinion." One suggested the actor that she should not give so much attention to people.

Watch the video here:

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming movies

Parineeti Chopra was last seen with Akshay Kumar in the film Mission Raniganj. The film did not do wonder a thte box office but was praised on social media after its OTT release. Now she will be seen in Amar Singh Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh. This film is releasing on OTT platform Netflix on April 12. It has been directed by Imtiaz Ali.

