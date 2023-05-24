Bhojpuri film director Subhash Chandra found dead in hotel room under suspicious circumstances

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bhojpuri film director Subhash Chandra found dead in hotel room

Bhojpuri film director Subhash Chandra Tiwari died under suspicious circumstances. His body was found in a hotel room in Sonbhadra. After no response for a long time, the door of the hotel room was broken in the presence of the Police. He was shooting for his upcoming Bhojpuri film, 'Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se' in Sonbhadra since May 11. The other crew members were staying at Tirupati Basera Hotel in Robertsganj.

According to the local Police, Subhash together with 40 members of his unit had stayed within the resort since May 11 in reference to the shoot of his movie ‘Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se’. After the shoot on Tuesday, he returned to the resort, he developed chest pain, on which he was taken to the neighborhood hospital. The next morning, when the door of his room didn’t open until around 10 am, the workers informed the resort proprietor. After this, the resort operator informed the police of Robertsganj Kotwali.

While the reason of death is unclear, further investigation is still on. At present, the police is probing from all angles. The real cause of death will be known only after the postmortem report comes.

