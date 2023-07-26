Barbie beats Batman, Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling starrer surpasses The Dark Knight at box office

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Barbie

Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie has taken over the internet as well as box office. The film starring Margot Robbie as Barbie, has just achieved a major milestone by surpassing a record that has stood for 15 years. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie raked in USD 155 million in its opening weekend, marking the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman. Well, that's not it, according to Variety, Barbie had the best-ever Monday performance at the box office for a Warner Bros. movie, raking $26 million, breaking the record of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, which maintained the record with $24.6 million.

Barbie's Box Office Collection India

The film clashed at the box office with Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'. And the craze of Berbenheimer in the West reached India also as both Oppenheimer and Barbie both collect well especially the former. According to Box Offie India, "Barbie also punched higher than its weight as far as the Indian market is concerned. The two films have combined a total of 65.75 crore nett (almost 80 crore GROSS box office) and 60 crore nett of that is in just the English language."

"The Hindi film industry is into offering cheap and even free tickets while these two films have a combined average ticket price which is well over INR 300 and have still the audience has come in numbers."

"Barbie also did well collecting 17.50 crore nett over three days on just 850 plus screens. The genre does not have much scope in India but some of that craze for the film in the West traveled to India as well. The film has easily outperformed Oppenheimer in the North America and Europe," BOI added.

About Barbie

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as the stereotypical versions of Barbie and Ken, who leave the world of Barbieland on a quest for self-discovery in the real world. The cast also includes Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena and Will Ferrell.

According to ANI, 'Barbie' cost USD 145 million, not including a marketing campaign that propelled the movie into the mainstream long before it landed in theatres. This film is produced by NB/GG Pictures, LuckyChap Entertainment, Heyday Films, and Mattel Films and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

