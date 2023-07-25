BTS’ Jimin responds to Ryan Gosling’s Ken outfit in Barbie; shares message on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' Jimin reacts to Ryan Gosling gifting him the Ken guitar.

BTS’ Jimin has now responded to Ryan Gosling wearing the cowboy suit in Barbie. The singer wore the same outfit in his Permission To Dance music video. While Gosling has offered his compliments to Jimin, the K-pop idol has finally responded.

Jimin took to social media and posted a video as he sat on a bench outdoors with the guitar on his lap. In the clip, he wore a white and black striped full-sleeve T-Shirt, grey pants, and shoes.

In the clip, Jimin said, “Hi Ryan and hi Ken, it’s Jimin. Congrats on your big release, My fans are excited to see your video so thank you so much. I could see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really love it. And I look forward to watching it, go Barbie”.

The video ended with Jimin strumming a tune on the guitar and waving at the camera. Sharing the clip, Jimin wrote, “Thanks for having my outfit in #BarbieTheMovie! You rocked it, Ken”.

Last week, Ryan in a clip said that Jimin wore it first and also praised him for the look. He even gifted him Ken's guitar. On the official Twitter account of the Barbie Movie, a video featuring Ryan was posted. Ryan said in the clip, "Hi Jimin, it's Ryan Gosling here. I noticed that your Permission To Dance outfit was the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie."

Ryan also said, "I have to give it to you - you wore it first, definitely wore it best. And there's an unspoken Ken code that if you copy another Ken's style, you must give them your most prized possession. I hope you will accept Ken's guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn't really play anyway. It will be much better in your hands." The caption read, "Had to give Jimin this [guitar] for his KEN-RGY!"

