Baba ka Dhaba owner receives death threats; files FIR suspecting YouTuber Gaurav Wasan

Image Source : PTI Baba ka Dhaba owner receives death threats

Baba Ka Dhaba owner has gone viral yet again after he filed a complaint in Delhi's Malviya Nagar Police Station for receiving death threats. The owner of the Dhaba, Kanta Prasad, rose to fame after YouTube Gaurav Wasan shared the video on his critical condition due to the lockdown. As the result, he garnered much fame as well as financial help from the people. However now, he has been receiving threats of being killed and has been receiving calls threatening that they will burn down his Dhaba.

The owner claimed that because of his sudden fame, many people are jealous of him and are sending death threats. He also suspected that YouTuber Gaurav Wasan is behind this. However, he does not have any proof against him.

In November, Baba Ka Dhaba owner had alleged that Wasan was misappropriating funds raised to help his wife and him. He had also alleged cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy by Gaurav Wasan. The Youtuber has shot the video of the elderly couple on October 7 and shared it on his channel. The video went viral and many people came out in support of them.

He further claimed that YouTuber Gaurav Wasan "intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant."