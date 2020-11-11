Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades appears before NCB for questioning

After Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades in a drug case in connection to Bollywood drugs probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the diva appeared before the agency on Wednesday. On Monday, NCB had conducted raid at the couple's house lasting for several hours. The NCB has seized laptops, mobile phone, tablets and certain documents besides questioning Rampal's driver.

The NCB reached to Arjun and Gabriella after the agency nabbed a South African national Agisilaos Demetriades - the brother of Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades - from Lonavala (Pune). The NCB contended that Demetriades was part of a larger drug syndicate operating in Bollywood, which is the subject of intense probe after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Demetriades is allegedly a drug supplier to drug peddlers who were said to be in contact with Rajput and others like his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Recently, prominent filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala and his wife were also summoned for questioning and their property was raided. The NCB said it had seized drugs worth Rs.3.59 lakhs from his home, other locations and from at least four drug peddlers. The NCB swooped on the Nadiadwala's Juhu home and other locations to recover 717.1 gms Ganja, 74.1 gms Charas and 95.1 gms MD (commercial quantity), besides another 10 gms ganja from a peddler Wahid A. Kadir Shaikh, alias Sultan.

Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed was arrested and was later released on bail.

