Arjun Kapoor shares URGENT notice for fans ahead of IND vs PAK match; Here’s you need to know

India and Pakistan will face off at the ICC World Cup 2023. Millions of cricket enthusiasts from both countries will be gathering to witness the intense clash. The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, a pre-match event has been planned by BCCI ahead of the India vs Pakistan match. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced that Bollywood singers Arjit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh will be performing ahead of the match. The musical event will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Recently Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram stories to share an urgent notice. He wrote in the story, "Aap jis number se sampark karna chahtey hai woh kal 2pm se 10 pm uplabdh nai hai!"

Arjun Kapoor shares notice for fans

Arjun Kapoor and Salman Khan who were rumoured to be having a fight ever since the former started dating Malaika Arora who was previously married to Arbaaz Khan for 18 years. It seems all is well between the two. Arjun had liked a video which featured Salman promoting his upcoming film Tiger 3. The video was shared by the page of Yash Raj Films and Arjun was quick to like the video.Salman Khan had announced that he’d be attending the ICC World Cup India vs Pakistan match on October 14 (Saturday), where he will promote his upcoming movie Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor has an upcoming project The Lady Killer in the pipeline. He was last seen in Kuttey, directed by debutant director Aasmaan Bhardwaj. The film also stars Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkana Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

