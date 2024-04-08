Apart from Pushpa 2, THESE South films are lined up for release in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Devara: Part 1 and Kanguva

In recent years, the South Indian film industry has captivated the audience with amazing storylines and brilliant performances from the actors. With a surge in pan-India films, Southern cinema has now become fast-paced and is gaining dominance in the world. With much hype for Pushpa 2, let's take a look at the upcoming films that are lined up for release in 2024.

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in theatres in 2021. The film is the story of a labourer named Pushpa who makes enemies as he rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil among others. Pushpa 2 is all set to release in theatres on August 15.

2. Devara: Part 1

Devara Part 1 will star Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor will mark her Tamil-Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1. She will be sharing screen space with Jr. NTR for the first time. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film will be released on October 10.

3. Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is being made under the direction of director Nag Ashwin, is a science fiction film, in which, famous stars like Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathi are also in important roles. Since the announcement of the film, there has been excitement among the audience about it. Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the screens on May 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

4. Game Changer

Game Changer Game Changer revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works. The makers are yet to the release date. The film will star Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

5. Kanguva

Kanguva is one of the most anticipated films. Directed by Siva, Kanguva stars Disha Patani, Suriya, and Bobby Deol.

