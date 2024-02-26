Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Anup Jalota reveals Pankaj Udhas was battling from pancreatic cancer

Legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday in Mumbai's Candy Breach Hospital. His elder daughter Nayaab Udhas confirmed the news of her father's demise on Instagram. The family members stated that Pankaj Udhas had been battling a prolonged illness for some time now. But his close friend and singer Anup Jalota has revealed about Udhas' illness in detail. In a conversation with Indian Express, the singer confirmed that the 72-year-old singer was battling pancreatic cancer. Moreover, Jalota also said that he had known of this information for the last five to six months.

Anup Jalota paid tribute to Pankaj Udhas

Anup Jalota also came up with a video to pay tribute to his late friend. "Shocking news! the demise of music world legend and my friend Pankaj Udhas. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones at this difficult time.," said the veteran singer.

For the unversed, Pankaj Udhas had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for 10 days now. He took his last breath in the hospital at 11 am this morning. Pankaj Ji's mortal remains are still in Breach Candy Hospital. The last rites will be performed tomorrow. For the unversed, the late singer is survived by his two daughters, Nayaab and Rewa Udhas.

About Pankaj Udhas

Pankaj Udhas was born in a landlord Charan family in Charkhadi-Jaitpur near Rajkot in Gujarat. He was the youngest of three brothers. Pankaj's father's name was Keshubhai Udhas. Pankaj's elder brother was also a singer. Manohar Udhas was a Hindi playback singer in Bollywood. He had created a distinct identity in Bollywood even before Pankaj. His other elder brother Nirmal Udhas is also a famous ghazal singer. Nirmal was the first to enter the world of singing.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam to Riteish Deshmukh, celebs pay tribute to Pankaj Udhas on his demise