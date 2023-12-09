Animal Box Office Report: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's film set to cross Rs 400 cr on Day 9

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Animal was released in theatres on December 1.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's latest film Animal is doing wonders at the box office despite being released alongside Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur. Released on December 1, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is set to cross Rs 400 crore on its second Saturday.

As per Sacnilk.com, Animal minted Rs 23.34 crore, which includes Rs 22 crore from Hindi and Rs 1.19 crore, and Rs 15 lakh from Telugu and Tamil versions.

Check out its collection after Day 8:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 63.8 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 66.27 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 71.46 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 43.96 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 37.47 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 30.39 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): Rs 25.50 crore

Day 8 (Friday): Rs 23.34 crore

Total: Rs 360.92 crore

The above figures include nett collection of the film in India across all the languages.

On Friday, Animal witnessed nearly 50 percent occupancy during night shows. The business is expected to pick up and Animal is expected to cross Rs 400 crore easily on Saturday and Sunday.

Also Read: Kadak Singh Review: Pankaj Tripathi as AK Srivastava delivers a PERFECT mystery thriller with a DISTINCTIVE end

About the film

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Latest Entertainment News