Kadak Singh Review: Pankaj Tripathi as AK Srivastava delivers a PERFECT mystery thriller with a DISTINCTIVE end

Kadak Singh is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Photo:SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Movie Name: Kadak Singh

Critics Rating: 4 / 5

Release Date: December 8, 2023

December 8, 2023 Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Genre: Mystery Thriller

Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Jaya Ahsan's Kadak Singh is finally released on ZEE5. The mystery thriller tells the story of AK Shrivastav (Pankaj Tripathi), who is one of the brightest officers of the government department fighting financial crimes. Due to some unexpected events in his life, he ends up in a hospital with retrograde amnesia, wherein he finds it difficult to remember things that happened to him in the recent past. He meets characters from his day-to-day life, with each one narrating their own story. As he tries to separate fact from fiction, he also finds out the reason behind his condition. So, read till the end to know everything about the mystery thriller.

Story

Kadak Singh follows AK Shrivastava (played by Pankaj Tripathi), a government officer investigating financial crimes. His life turns upside down when retrograde amnesia leaves him with memory gaps.

Struggling to piece things together, AK listens to different people including his boss, daughter (Sanjana Sanghi), and lover (Jaya Ahsan)'s stories about his life, including claims that why he must have attempted suicide. However, he's unsure what's true and how he ended up in this puzzling situation.

The movie centers on finding the real story among these conflicting accounts. Pankaj Tripathi's role as AK captures the character's confusion and search for truth in a simple yet engaging way.

Tripathi's performance surely puts the audience in AK's confusion and determination to uncover reality, as along with his attempt to recover his memory he unknowingly solves a ponzi scam. The film offers an intriguing journey of AK Srivastava from being the 'best officer' of the Department of Financial Crimes (DFU) to allegedly committing suicide.

Direction

Kadak Singh, helmed by National Film Award-winner Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, is a captivating ride that never lets go of your attention. The story, centered around Pankaj Tripathi's character, AK Srivastava, and his alleged suicide, unfolds seamlessly, keeping you engaged until the very end.

Chowdhury's direction is sharp and effective, utilising the entire cast skillfully to drive the storyline. Pankaj Tripathi's performance adds depth to the character, making the journey from the alleged suicide to the conclusive ending a compelling cinematic experience.

With a clean narrative and engaging performances, Kadak Singh is a film that'll keep you glued to the screen from start to finish and one will surely find it one of the best mystery thrillers of recent times.

Music

In Kadak Singh, the musical genius of Shantanu Moitra shines through, particularly in the emotionally resonant tracks 'Tu Jo Hai' and 'Aaye Mere Dil. These songs, beautifully placed within the film's narrative, serve as touching emotional anchors. Moitra's compositions evoke profound feelings, capable of touching the deepest chords of your heart.

'Tu Jo Hai' and 'Aaye Mere Dil' not only complement the storyline but also amplify the emotional depth in key moments of the film. Their placement within the film is strategic, enhancing the audience's connection to the characters and their journeys.

Verdict

Overall, the film is a complete entertainer. It will keep on the edge of your seat for sure. kadak Singh surely will make you emotional sometimes, tickle your funny bones and the rest of the times will let you intact to the gripping storyline. The climax of the film can be termed as the main attraction of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's directorial. Since, it can be revealed here, it is highly recommeded that you watch the film once and enjoy Pankaj Tripathi's latest offering.