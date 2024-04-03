Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan gets U/A certificate, know its runtime

Follow us on Image Source : AKSHAY KUMAR'S INSTAGRAM The censor board of India has given U/A certificate to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan has excited the fans with its songs and trailer release. This film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is one of the most awaited films of the year 2024. It promises to give a full dose of entertainment to the audience. Meanwhile, the censoring of the film has also been completed. Besides, the certification and runtime of the film have also been unveiled.

Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan gets U/A certificate

Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan has been censored with a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This means that the film is unrestricted but with a parental discretion advisory for children under 12 years.

Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan and Maidaan's runtime

Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan is censored with a runtime of 2 hours 43 minutes 41 seconds. That's still a long time for an action film to be considered a mass entertainer. The runtime is more important for the film as it is clashing with another big film Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn on Eid. Runtime plays an important role in the allocation of screen sharing in the box office clash.

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is also a long film with a runtime of 3 hours 1 minute and that means the screen size of both the films will be reduced by at least 10-15%. Advance booking of both the films has also started.

About the film

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan in association with AAZ Films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is scheduled to release on the occasion of Eid 2024. Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan will hit the theaters on April 10. It stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles.

