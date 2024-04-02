'Dil EK, Samaj EK, Soch EK...', Ajay Devgn shares Maidaan's final trailer on his 55th birthday | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT On the occasion of his 55th birthday, Ajay Devgn has shared the final trailer of Maidaan

Ajay Devgn turned 55 today and on the occasion, the actor shared the final trailer of his upcoming film Maidaan. This film is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. Maidaan was announced back in 2021. But after several delays and a changed release date, Ajay Devgn, Priyamani starrer will finally release this Eid. Maidaan's final trailer looks powerful enough to create more excitement among fans. Ajay shared the trailer on his Instagram profile. The film will see Ajay Devgn play the role of Syed Abdul Rahim to tell the story of the unsung hero who was responsible for taking Indian football to new heights and winning praise for the country.

Watch the Maidaan Final trailer here:

Who was Syed Abdul Rahim?

For the unversed, Maidaan is late footballer Syed Abdul Rahim's biopic. It was under the guidance of Abdul Rahim that the Indian football team won the 1951 and 1962 Asian Games. He is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football. In the film, Ajay will tell the story of this incredible hero who played a vital role in elevating Indian football and winning laurels for the country.

About the film

The sports drama film is based on the golden era of Indian football. It is directed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Ravindranath Sharma. This film was produced by Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor's father and veteran producer Boney Kapoor. Maidaan is also backed by Akash Chawla, Arunav Joy Sengupta, and Zee Studios. The film stars Ajay Devgn, and Priyamani in lead roles. Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh will also be seen in supporting roles. Maidaan will clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan'. Both the films will be released in theaters on April 10. The Advance booking of the film has started today onwards, a week before its release.

