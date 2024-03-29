IMAX release of Maidaan confirmed, Ajay Devgn shares news with new poster | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn shared that his upcoming release Maidaan will be release in IMAX

Ajay Devgn is in the headlines these days for his recently released film Shaitaan. Meanwhile, the actor's much-awaited sports drama film Maidaan has also got its release date. After the trailer and songs of the film, its new poster has been released today, with which a big announcement has also been shared. The film will be released in theaters on April 10. Along with Ajay, Priyamani will be playing an pivotal role in the film.

Maidaan will be released in IMAX too

Today Ajay Devgn shared a new poster of Maidaan announcing its IMAX release. "An epic story, on an epic format! Experience the glory of Maidaan in IMAX cinemas on April 10 #MaidaanInIMAX," the poster's caption read. The film will see Ajay Devgn play the role of Syed Abdul Rahim to tell the story of the unsung hero who was responsible for taking Indian football to new heights and winning praise for the country. Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has been passed by the censor without any cuts and with 'U' certification. The film's runtime is 3 hours 2 minutes, which may limit its number of shows in multiplexes. Advance booking of the film will start from April 2, a week before its release.

About the film

Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma and backed by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, Arunav Joy Sengupta, and Zee Studios. The film stars Ajay Devgn, who will play the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Maidaan focuses on India's golden football era between 1952-1962. Maidaan also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh in supporting roles. Maidan will clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan'. Both the films will be released in theaters on April 10.

Also Read: First Oscar winning Black actor Louis Gossett Jr. dies at 87, nephew confirms his demise