Aishwarya Rajinikanth REVEALS 21 days Lal Salaam's footage was lost, calls it a 'huge compromise'

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's latest offering Lal Salaam, featuring her father Rajinikanth in an extended cameo, faced several challenges during the filming. The director has recently opened up on these challenges and shared that the team had to re-shoot many vital parts of the film, after they lost 21 days worth of footage.

Speaking to Cinema Vikatan, Aishwarya recalled how the team had to re-shoot and re-edit some portions of Lal Salaam.

''It is true that we lost a lot of footage. We were shocked that something like this could even happen. It was about 21 days of footage. I should say it happened because of irresponsibility, which was unfortunate. We had shot a cricket match, and it was a ten-camera set-up. We wanted to shoot it like it was a real cricket match. We missed the footage of all the twenty cameras. We didn’t know what to do,'' she said.

She also mentioned that the film's team had to take a call whether to re-shoot the lost portions or edit with the remaining footages.

''The problem was everyone including Vishnu, Senthil, and Appa also changed their get-up. So, we couldn’t reshoot it. In the end, we re-edited the film with whatever was left. It was challenging. Though Vishnu and Appa were cooperative and ready to do it again, we couldn’t shoot all of it again. It was a huge compromise,'' she added.

Deets about Lal Salaam

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film is produced by Lyca Productions and presented by A Subaskaran. In the film, Rajinikanth is seen as Moideen Bhai and it will revolve around cricket and friendship, as per the earlier poster. The music of the film is composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. It was released in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. However, the film failed to churn out big and tanked at the box office.

