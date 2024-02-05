Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM After Kiran Rao, THIS superstar's wife took a dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal remained in controversy ever since its first teaser was out. Despite being a blockbuster, some scenes of the film disappointed people and film critics. Even some celebrities could not stop themselves from reacting to this. After Javed Akhtar and Kiran Rao, the wife of another cinema superstar and Late actor Irfan Khan has commented on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film.

Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar has THIS to say about Animal

Late actor Irrfan Khan Sutapa Sikdar gave a statement about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal in a recent interview with iDiva. When she and her son Babil Khan were asked about the recent overrated show or film, Irrfan Khan's son ignored the question, but his mother Sutapa could not stop herself from answering. Sutapa immediately took the name of the 900-crore-earning film Animal and called it the overrated film of the year.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and controversies

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films may have been commercial superhits, but they could not stay away from controversies. Be it Kabir Singh or Animal, these films may have made a lot of money at the box office, but they left resentment among the audience. Four years after Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy returned to the screen with Animal, but this film created a lot of controversy. Be it Ranbir Kapoor cheating on Rashmika Mandanna or asking Trupti Dimri to lick his shoes, some controversial scenes of the film were much talked about. Javed Akhtar and Kiran Rao had opposed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's content and now another superstar's wife resonated with the same.

Sandeep Reddy had scolded Kiran Rao

Recently, Aamir Khan's second ex-wife Kiran Rao had described Sandeep Reddy's films Kabir Singh and Animal as misogyny (against women). The director was enraged by Kiran's statement. He had said in an interview that Kiran should first look at her husband Aamir Khan, who almost tried to rape a girl in the film 'Dil'.

Talking about the cast of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Trupti Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Shakti Kapoor were seen in lead roles in the film.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal, Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk: Jeetega To Jiyegaa poster OUT, trailer to release soon