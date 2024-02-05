Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Arjun Rampal, Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk: Jeetega To Jiyegaa poster OUT, trailer to release soon

Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal will be seen together on screen for the first time in the upcoming movie Crakk: Jeetega To Jiyegaa. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago. Now a new poster of the film has been released in which the intense look of Vidyut and Arjun is visible. This poster of the film has increased the excitement of the audience. Crakk directed by Aditya Dutt, will be released in late February. Ever since the spectacular teaser was out a few days ago, the audience's eyes have been on the release date of the film.

The action-packed Crakk is one of the much-awaited films of the year 2024. Once again Vidyut Jammwal will be seen in action avatar. Arjun Rampal is coming to give a tough fight with him after playing a praise-worthy antagonist in Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad.

The new poster of Crakk looks amazing

One and a half months after the release of the teaser, the makers have once again engaged the audience with a new poster. Vidyut Jammwal has released a new poster of Crakk on his Instagram account. In the poster, Vidyut and Arjun are seen screaming in an intense avatar. Both of them have bomb timers on their arms. See the poster here:

While sharing this poster, Vidyut has also spoken a funny dialogue. "Dar Nahi Daring Se #Crakk. Crakk - Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa Releasing in Cinemas On 23rd February! Trailer coming soon." he wrote in the caption. With this poster, Vidyut has shared a big update with the fans regarding the trailer of the film. He shared that the trailer of the film will be released soon. However, the date and time have not been announced.

When will Crakk be released?

Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal's Crakk will hit theaters worldwide on February 23, 2024. Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson will also be seen in lead roles in the film.​

