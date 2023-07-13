Thursday, July 13, 2023
     
Adipurush Row: SC refuses to hear urgent plea against Allahabad HC order summoning makers

Adipurush Row: The Allahabad high court had earlier ordered Adipurush director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir to appear before it on July 27.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: July 13, 2023 7:09 IST
Adipurush Row

Adipurush Row: The Supreme Court has refused to hear the urgent mentioning of a plea against an order of the Allahabad High Court, which had directed the makers of the controversial movie "Adipurush" to appear before it on July 27. The film, a retelling of the epic Ramayana, has come under attack for its dialogues and use of colloquial language. The apex court, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, will now hear the case on Thursday, July 13.

On June 30, the Allahabad High Court summoned the director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir to appear on July 27 and told the central government to form a committee to give its views on the film. It was hearing separate petitions of Kuldeep Tiwari and Naveen Dhawan seeking a ban on the movie.

It has also directed the central government to constitute a five-member committee to give its view on the film as to whether it had hurt the feelings of the public. In an order, it had also directed the government to review the decision of granting of certificate to the movie. The high court had said the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will file their personal affidavits apprising it as to whether the guidelines for certification of the film for public exhibition has been followed in letter and spirit.

ALSO READ: Badshah takes a dig at Adipurush while praising Shivanshu Soni's Ramayana act on India's Best Dancer

About Adipurush

Inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, the film features carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. Adipurush features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast. The film faced an outright rejection from the audience for making a mockery of the ancient Indian epic Ramayana. Also, it fell prey to several controversies over its dialogues and VFX. Many Hindu organisations have called for a ban. 

Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, Adipurush is the most-expensive Hindi film ever made. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Rajesh Nair, and Prasad Sutar, Adipurush also saw Vatsal Seth as Indrajit, Siddhant Karnick as Vibhishana, Sonal Chauhan as Mandodari, Krishna Kotian as Dashratha, and Trupti Todarmal as Sarama.

(With Inputs from PTI)

