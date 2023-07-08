Adipursh's dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir apologises for hurting sentiments

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Manoj Muntashir apologises

Om Raut's Adipurush triggered controversies for multiple reasons and its dialogues being one of them. Starring Kriti Sanon and Prabhas as Sita and Raghava, the film received mixed reviews from the audience. After backlash on social media, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir released a public apology on Saturday for hurting religious sentiments.

In a note, Muntashir wrote, "I accept people's emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation."

Take a look:

Based on the epic Ramayana, Adipurush hit the silver screen on June 16. Besides Kriti Sanon and Prabhas, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. The film landed in trouble ever since its teaser release in 2022 in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. In June, Manoj Muntashir demanded police protection after he received death threats for hurting sentiments through his writing. Apart from dialogues, the film was also bashed for his 'shoddy' VFX.

Veteran actor Arun Govil, who portrayed Lord Rama in Ramanad Sagar's Ramayana, also slammed the makers for distorting the history and Hindu religion. Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, Adipurush is the most-expensive Hindi film ever made. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Rajesh Nair, and Prasad Sutar, Adipurush also saw Vatsal Seth as Indrajit, Siddhant Karnick as Vibhishana, Sonal Chauhan as Mandodari, Krishna Kotian as Dashratha, and Trupti Todarmal as Sarama.

Also Read: 72 Hoorain box office collection day 1: Ashoke Pandit's film struggles on opening day

Latest Entertainment News