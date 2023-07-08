72 Hoorain box office collection day 1: Ashoke Pandit's film struggles on opening day

Follow us on Image Source : WEB 72 Hoorain

72 Hoorain landed in a soup ahead of its film release. Amid the controversy, Ashoke Pandit and Sanjay Puran Singh's film hit the silver screen on July 7. The film made headlines and created a buzz on social media, however, failed to incite the audience on its opening day.

The early estimates said 72 Hoorain failed to even cross Rs half a million on Day 1 of its release. Starring Aamir Bhasir and Pavan Malhotra, the film collected Rs 0.35 crore on its first day. Notably, the film is being compared with the two most controversial films The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story that shattered the box office. While The Kashmir Files became the highest-grossing film of 2022 and earned Rs 3.55 crore on day 1, Sudipto Sen's film The Kerala Story collected Rs 8 crore on the opening day. If compared to these two films, 72 Hoorain is witnessing a flat start which might affect the total box office collection of the film.

Helmed by Sanjay Puran Singh, 72 Hoorain revolves around the Quranic concept of Hoor and highlights the brainwashing of youth in the name of religion and forcing them into terrorism. The film divided social media after its release. While a section of users slammed the makers for hurting the sentiments of Islam, others applauded the performances by the stars.

A police complaint was also filed against the makers by a Mumbai-based social activist for hurting religious sentiments. The complainant submitted a separate case to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and sought a ban on the screening of the film.

Also Read: LSD 2 first look out: Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee reunite for Valentine's Day release

Latest Entertainment News