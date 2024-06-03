Sholay to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 5 films featuring Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan | Wedding Anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan celebrate 51 years of their wedding. The couple's romance blossomed after they met on the sets of 'Guddi'. The two have worked together in several successful films such as 'Zanjeer', 'Abhimaan', 'Silsila' and 'Chupke Chupke among others. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, let's take a look at a few of the films in which the duo have worked together.

1. Sholay

Sholay is the story of Jai and Veeru, two ex-convicts, who are hired by Thakur Baldev Singh, a retired policeman, to help him nab Gabbar Singh, a notorious dacoit, who has spread havoc in the village of Ramgarh. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film stars Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Sanjeev Kumar.

2. Zanjeer

Zanjeer is the story of Vijay, an inspector who is suspended from duty, and sets out to find his parents' murderers. With the help of a street-wise girl and a foe-turned-friend, he plans his revenge. Directed by Prakash Mehra, the film stars Pran, Ajit Khan, Iftekhar and Om Prakash.

3. Chupke Chupke

Chupke Chupke is the story of Sulekha who is in awe of her brother-in-law Raghavendra for his intelligence. Parimal, her husband, decides to take up the challenge of fooling Raghavendra and goes to work for him as a driver. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the film stars Asrani, Sharmila Tagore, Om Prakash and Dharmendra.

4. Abhimaan

Abhimaan is the story of Subir, a singer, who encourages his wife Uma to pursue a singing career. However, things take a turn when she becomes more popular than him. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the film features Jaywant Pathare, Asrani, Durga Khote and Bindu among others.

5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the story of an adopted but much-loved elder son of a rich couple who is banished by his father when he chooses to wed a middle-class woman. Their younger son sets out to find him, hoping to reunite his family. Directed by Karan Johar, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Jibraan Khan among others.

