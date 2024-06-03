Raveena Tandon BREAKS silence on attack against her in Mumbai, shares statement on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raveena Tandon

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Raveena Tandon who was accused of assaulting and abusing an elderly woman and her family has finally reacted to it. The video went viral within no time. The actress shared her response on Instagram stories.

According to the Khar police official, CCTV footage from the vicinity of the Khar-based building, where the incident occurred, showed that women were close to the actor's car but were not struck by it. The video shows a group of locals accusing Raveena and her driver of assaulting three women. The incident took place on Carter Road in Bandra Saturday night, police said. While no FIR has been registered, a station diary entry has been made at the Khar police station, the official added.

After Raveena got out of her vehicle to speak to the crowd, she was allegedly pushed and hit, he said. In the viral video, Raveena is heard saying ‘Please don’t hit me'. In the video, the man claimed that the actress was inebriated and she started assaulting the woman after stepping out of the car. After the incident, a group of people confronted Raveena and her driver inside the premises of a building on Carter Road. Given the altercation, both parties visited the Khar police station and submitted written statements asserting no grievances against each other, the official said.

Talking about Raveena Tandon, Raveena Tandon will soon be seen in 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Time Machine'. Raveena Tandon's other notable works include Dilwale, K.G.F Chapter 1, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Taqdeerwala, Shab, Satta, Laadla, Dulhe Raja, Gair, Zamana Deewana, Rajaji, Keemat, Imtihaan, Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke and Agni Varsha among others.

